Parkside Trail open for runners, walkers and bikers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Avenue South in Birmingham is now more than just a road.
It’s now the new “Parkside Trail.”
Over the weekend crews closed the road to car traffic and opened it up to people. Parkside Trail will be for walking, running or riding bikes on Saturday and Sundays in May.
Orchestra Partners and REV Birmingham have partnered to launch the project which is aimed at creating more walkability downtown and supporting local businesses who are invited to host “pop up” locations along the trail.
The trail is open Saturdays and Sundays until 5:00 p.m. throughout the month of May.
