Music duo performs to benefit Etowah Co. restaurants on ‘Takeout Tuesday’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dining rooms have been closed in Alabama, so how has a duo of guitarists kept getting gigs?
Adam Swann and Ragan Lonnergan of Gadsden have been visiting various restaurants on “Take Out Tuesday,” and performing on location.
Swann started it at his own home, but the idea evolved into a “Takeout Tuesday” promotion for locally owned Etowah County restaurants and their COVID-19 inspired takeout services, such as Back Forty Brewery, Union Jack and Hector’s Kitchen.
They receive tips, which usually get passed on to the restaurant’s employees.
And they're carried on Facebook Live.
One thing they're struggled with is social distancing.
“We didn’t really know how to go about doing it, and that’s, you know, we talked about it, we decided like, we needed to be six feet apart, you know. It’s kind of hard to be wearing a mask, for obvious reasons,” Lonnergan said.
Because Governor Kay Ivey has been slowly relaxing her orders, they hope this Tuesday night will be their last such performance for awhile.
It will be a special one held at Gadrock Gym to raise money for the family of a friend of theirs who died recently.
