More than 600 at-risk students helped through Compact 2020 talk line

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A talk line set up to reach students across Shelby County while they’re learning at home, has exceeded expectations for the investigators involved with Compact 2020.
Compact 2020 law enforcement officers said they developed some creative and unique ways to stay engaged with students. Most significant are a number of video projects shared on multiple social media platforms and a “talk line” for students to reach out to our investigators.
Officers said students have missed out on prom, spring break, athletic events, and graduation.
The Compact 2020 Team You Talk Line was set up so students can vent, grieve and learn how to cope with missing out on those important milestones.
The phone number for the Talk Line is 205-605-1830.
From Compact 2020: To date, more than 610 students have been identified throughout our four school systems and our private and home school communities. These students were identified as being at-risk or currently involved in substance abuse and/or addiction. Thanks to your partnerships and your commitment to our students and their families, we have been successful in partnering with Central Alabama Wellness to connect many of these families with appropriate resources to identify and address addiction.
