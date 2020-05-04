May is Melanoma Awareness Month

In 2008, my mother lost a battle with this form of cancer and we were shocked with how quickly this cancer spread. When some think of skin cancer, it’s easy to vision a cancer limited to the surface of your body. The other form of skin cancer, called squamous cell carcinoma, is very treatable if caught at an early stage. Melanoma is also very treatable if caught early, however it is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer, and can spread quickly to the internal organs within the body. Many patients being treated for melanoma sometimes learn about the disease after doctors discover cancer cells on an internal organ. So it’s important to always be mindful of any suspicious moles that develop on your body and know that early detection is key.