Local salon owner frustrated by not being able to open

Chelsea, Ala. (WBRC) - While some local businesses have received a pass from Governor Kay Ivey to reopen, some other businesses like hair salons and barber shops haven’t been as fortunate.
The owner of DK & Company Salon in Chelsea said that if one local business is allowed to open, they all should be.
Desiree Jemison hasn’t seen a single client since March 19th, and with other businesses around her salon reopening, her frustration is obvious.
“There is no rhyme or reason to why we cannot legally open,” Jemison said.
“[The] dentist office right down the sidewalk, he’s open. He has gloves on going into people’s mouths. The hygienist is doing the same thing, and we just want to put on a pair of gloves and protect ourselves and our clientele in the same way, and we’re not even that invasive,” Jemison explained.
Jemison said she has heard of other businesses in her industry opening their shops anyway, paying hefty fines to serve their customers, but she wants to do things the right way.
“It’s not my style to be a rebel. I am keeping busying by contacting the governor’s office, the department of public health, the attorney general. I have emailed and called everyone,” Jemison said.
She has even enlisted the help of Chelsea’s mayor, Tony Picklesimer.
“We’re not trying to get around the precautions. We’re not trying to get around the guidelines,” Picklesimer said.
He said business are suffering in his city, and he hopes the governor will change her mind.
“Please consider allowing our restaurants to open at 50% capacity, maintaining social distancing, and let our salons open by appointment only with waiting rooms out in the car. There’s simply no science that goes against that very fundamental practice,” Picklesimer said.
Jemison said she wants to form an alliance, similar to a union, so hairstylists can get benefits.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.