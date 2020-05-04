Local pastor asks state leaders to reconsider allowing places of worship to open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday was the first day of worship under Governor Kay Ivey’s new 'safer at home’ order which allowed certain businesses to reopen after being forced to close for a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, churches were still not allowed to open for normal worship services.
Local pastor Daryl Warren of New St. James Baptist Church in Birmingham said places of worship should be allowed to practice social distancing and their religion.
"If you can have people out on the beach in groups of 10 in the church out to be able to look at their sanctuary size and say, 'hey, we're able to do this many people 6 feet apart'," said Warren.
Pastor Warren said they have not held a traditional service at their downtown campus since March and two months later, it was time for the doors of the church to open.
"The Lord says even in Psalms 100 "Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him and bless his name.’ The Bible teaches corporate worship."
He says he has crunched the numbers and done the measuring.
"My sanctuary holds about 350 to 375 and we can get about 60 in there without them being next to each other."
Pastor Warren said he would require parishioners to wear a mask and ask those who are most vulnerable to stay home.
Warren was planning an outdoor service in a couple of weeks.
