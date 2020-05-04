Inverness barbershop fined last week for reopening against orders

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A barbershop in an Inverness shopping center that reopened last week against state orders has faced numerous fines since Friday.
Scott Farr, owner of The Male Room, says he received a citation on Friday and Saturday for reopening against Alabama’s safer-at-home order. He adds that there have been eight citations given to staff members.
Citations range from $25-$500.
Farr says that any occupant in the building could be cited, but law enforcement has not mentioned giving customers citations.
On Friday, many supporters of all small businesses reopening gathered outside The Male Room to make their voices heard. Under Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer at home order, barbershops, nail salons, in-dining restaurants and a host of other businesses cannot reopen.
