Half-capacity a possibility for some, a dealbreaker for others

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Restaurants are still limited to curbside or takeout under the first phase of reopening Alabama, leaving some owners nervous about what's next.
The past few weeks have been challenging for employees at Fife’s.
"It’s real crazy,” says owner John Kostakis.
A staple in Birmingham for decades, Kostakis says the tables have never been empty.
"It’s hard, it’s easier when people can come in, but we don’t have no choice,” he said.
He is counting on loyalty, and his customers like Clinton.
"It’s nice curbside, but I would rather go back in and sit down,” said Clinton Dawson.
Kostakis supports reopening with half capacity to be able to keep people socially distanced.
"We’ve got the room, we’ve got the space, we can accomplish that,” said Kostakis.
Other restaurants don’t have the space, like Bamboo on Second Avenue.
"I don’t know if we would open if we were allowed to, especially at 50%. We have 82 seats here. If we had to go to 40 seats, I don’t, I don’t believe we could do the volume,” Bernie Smith said Friday night, one of their busiest evenings.
Depending on the restaurant, one plan may not fit all.
The current phase goes through May 15.
