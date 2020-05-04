First weekend for face mask and curfew ordinance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So far the Birmingham Police Department is not reporting any problems with enforcement of the city’s new mandatory face mask and curfew law.
This past weekend there were calls to report gatherings of 10 or more in violation of the city order. The police department reports no citations were issued for curfew or face mask violations.
The department’s education effort is apparently working. This was the first full weekend of the two ordinances being in effect.
The Birmingham Police Department and the City of Birmingham have made it clear they are pushing education about the face masks. Violations could be up to $500 dollars and possible arrests. That’s not a problem right now.
Still some at City Hall would oppose a get tough policy if there are more violators.
Marzell Easley is at the Jefferson County County Courthouse trying to get a new car tag. How was his first weekend of dealing with the new mandatory face mask?
“It went pretty good but it was hard to breath going over your nose,” Easley said.
You could still see a number of people in Birmingham adapting to the new ordinance. That’s good news for the head of Birmingham’s Public Safety Committee.
“I saw a lot of people that were actually wearing masks when you went to the store. Especially in grocery stores,” Hunter Williams, Birmingham City Councilman said.
Williams voted against the mask ordinance because he doesn’t believe the city should tell people to wear masks. If there was a problem of people wearing masks, Williams does not believe there should be stepped up enforcement of the law.
Others are say they don’t have to be pushed to wear the masks.
“It’s here. It’s here right now. We don’t know when it will leave. I’m not letting my guard down. Keep my guard up and keep my mask on so I can’t catch Covid-19,” Sheree Sumlin said.
Williams said it appears the first weekend went well and he hopes it stays that way until at least May 15 when the ordinance is set to expire..
