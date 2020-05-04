FIRST ALERT: A few storms are possible in northern Alabama Monday

FIRST ALERT: We are watching for the potential to see organized storms develop in parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and perhaps Tennessee this afternoon. Any storms that form will travel to the southeast capable of producing damaging winds. If any organized clusters of storms form, we will have to keep an eye on them for parts of North Alabama late this evening. A few models are hinting at strong storms potentially moving just north of Etowah and Cherokee counties around 10 p.m.-midnight tonight. We will watch for this potential this afternoon and update the forecasts letting you know if this could happen. For now, I think there’s a low chance for this to materialize. If storms trend to the south, we may have to increase our rain chances for this evening. It all depends on where these storms form. Temperatures will remain warm tonight with lows in the mid-60s.