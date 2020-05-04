FIRST ALERT: A few storms are possible in northern Alabama Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day dry and warm with most of us in the 60s. A few spots in northeast Alabama have dropped into the upper 50s. We should see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid-80s. Areas along and south of I-20 will likely see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. I think clouds will increase in coverage north of I-20 which will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler for areas like Cullman, Oneonta, Centre, and Gadsden. We are introducing a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening for our north-northeastern counties like Marion, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Calhoun, Cherokee, and Winston counties. Many of us will remain dry, but any storm that forms could be strong or severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail.
FIRST ALERT: We are watching for the potential to see organized storms develop in parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and perhaps Tennessee this afternoon. Any storms that form will travel to the southeast capable of producing damaging winds. If any organized clusters of storms form, we will have to keep an eye on them for parts of North Alabama late this evening. A few models are hinting at strong storms potentially moving just north of Etowah and Cherokee counties around 10 p.m.-midnight tonight. We will watch for this potential this afternoon and update the forecasts letting you know if this could happen. For now, I think there’s a low chance for this to materialize. If storms trend to the south, we may have to increase our rain chances for this evening. It all depends on where these storms form. Temperatures will remain warm tonight with lows in the mid-60s.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST: A cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Tuesday evening. Ahead of the front, we can’t rule out the potential to see some widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Many locations could remain dry tomorrow, but any storm that forms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. I think areas south of I-20 will have the greatest chance to see a few storms. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-80s tomorrow. West winds at 10-20 mph.
REMINDER: There will be a couple of flyovers happening during midday and early afternoon. The 117th Air Refueling Wing will conduct hospital flyovers in the Birmingham area between 1-3:30 p.m. to honor those on the front lines, battling COVID-19. I’m expecting dry weather with a partly to mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the low 80s. I’m also expecting similar weather in Tuscaloosa where the Air National Guard Red Tail Jets will fly over the VA Hospital and DCH Regional Medical Center between 12-12:30 p.m.
COOLER AIR RETURNS WEDNESDAY: The middle part of the week is looking cooler with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should see plenty of sunshine through Thursday with low humidity.
NEXT BIG THING: A strong cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Friday evening giving us a chance for scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Best time to see rain Friday will likely occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Behind the front, we are expecting temperatures to really drop below average. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is near 80F. We could be 10-15 degrees below average as we head into the weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST: This weekend is looking dry and sunny with chilly temperatures. We could see morning temperatures dip into the low to mid-40s Saturday and Sunday morning. A few models are also hinting at some pockets of upper 30s in North Alabama Sunday morning. We will watch to see how cold it could get. It would not surprise me if we saw a late frost in some locations north of I-20/59. High temperatures could stay in the 60s Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will begin to slowly warm up early next week with highs in the 70s.
Have a safe Monday!
