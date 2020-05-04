CrossFit Trussville resumes workouts, urges governor to allow gym to reopen

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - CrossFit Trussville resumed workouts for members Monday with a message for Governor Kay Ivey.
“Our business is not open, but we are making it work because we care about the people in our community. We are having to go above and beyond right now and need the governor to enact responsible and specific change,” said owner Andrew Rape.
CrossFit Trussville is having outdoor classes with limited equipment. Rape says they are taking extra measures to clean off the equipment between each class.
The governor has issued a ‘Safer-at-Home’ order that is in effect until May 15. In the order, some businesses - including hair salons and traditional gyms - are to remain closed.
Rape’s response? “Nutrition is necessary. Activity is necessary. Resiliency is necessary. Hope is necessary. We Are Different. Not all ‘gyms’ are created equal.”
On Saturday, Rape posted a video message on the CrossFit Trussville Facebook page saying in part: “We can meet and exceed CDC guidelines. Our service is the prevention of metabolic disease, the protection, health, and well-being of our members. It is essential we are no longer handcuffed."
“Governor Ivey, let us be your ally in this fight,” said Rape. “Let us make the positive impact in our community they crave. Put us back on the front lines, we are ready.”
“We will respect all state and CDC guidelines and continue to remain leaders in the industry as we work to ensure our members find health and hope,” said Rape.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.