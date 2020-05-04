Contact tracing important tool to stop spread of COVID-19, JCDH looks to add more help

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – The Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) needs to add 75 people to help with contact tracing, on top of already increasing the team by seven times, according to Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer.
The purpose of contact tracing is to identify and isolate those who might have been exposed to COVID-19 and the process begins with a phone call, usually made within hours of a person testing positive for the virus.
“We have people who are monitoring a particular inbox pretty much around the clock, will check in periodically and be alerted when something comes in and then we can start moving on to the process as rapidly as possible,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford, Medical Director of Disease Control, Jefferson County Department of Health.
Dr. Willeford and the current team of 30 responsible for contact tracing at JCDH have contacted, “basically every single case,” of COVID-19 in the county. As of Monday afternoon, there were 992 infections reported.
Contact tracing begins with a phone call to the person infected.
“It can take a little while, usually it’s a minimum 30-minute call just to go through everything because it’s more than, ‘Hey, where have you been?’ It’s actually giving specific examples,” explained Dr. Willeford. “Really, it’s meant to jog the memory and make sure we’re being thorough in our evaluation.”
Dr. Willeford said some of the questions asked include, “Where do you work? What is the environment of the workplace? How is it setup? Where do you take your meals? Do you take meals at home? Do you eat out? Who lives in your home?”
After the first call, Dr. Willeford said they work as quickly as possible to make contact with people who might have been exposed to the virus. First, those most at risk, like family members or close friends, are contacted.
“The next layer as we move and understand, who have you been with within 6-feet without any sort of facial covering for greater than 15 minutes? Because those are the next group of people who are at the most high risk of contracting COVID-19.”
He added, “It’s not so much the person who has tested positive, it’s the people who have been in contact. They may be feeling normally but have been exposed and are incubating the virus and so the sooner you are able to notify these people, the sooner they are able to take the appropriate precautions to prevent them from spreading the virus unknowingly.”
Social distancing and the statewide stay at home order kept most calls to immediate family in recent weeks, but with restrictions eased, Dr. Willeford believes that will likely change.
“If you left the virus unchecked, you would have this continued spread, person to person, to person and it would grow out in this very large fashion,” said Dr. Willeford.
