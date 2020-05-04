Business blooming for Birmingham florist ahead of Mother’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mother's Day is going to look a lot different for families this year.
But one staple remains: the flowers.
Norton's Florist is prepping for one of their busiest weekends in the middle of a pandemic.
They told us they have taken steps to keep the employees and customers safe, all while keeping up with this boom in business right now.
Every employee is six feet apart at all times and is required to wear a mask.
Every three hours, everyone washes their hands.
Owner Cameron Pappas said they’ve gotten about 250 out of 1,200 orders that will be delivered Thursday through Sunday.
He said they didn't order as much as they usually do for Mother's Day this year, and they do expect to sell out.
But he said they had to set some limits for safety reasons.
"It's a real blessing. It's been a rough month for our business, for our employees. We had to lay everybody off when we were forced to close," said Pappas. "It is just an incredible blessing to be able to be here, to be able to serve Birmingham, and to be able to serve these moms who do so much for us all around the year. "
Pappas said they've been able to hire back almost all the employees.
He says they’re also offering contact-less checkout at their Southside located storefront.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.