Alabaster couple overcomes quarantine by holding their own prom

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - High school seniors have missed out on some important milestones this spring. One of them has been prom.
But one couple in Alabaster tried to make it up to their son by planning a special night he would never forget.
Danny Sample in Alabaster sent WBRC photos showing his son Landon celebrating his 2020 prom quarantine-style.
Landon and his girlfriend arrived in style at Siluria Brewing Company - which is owned by Landon’s parents - and enjoyed dinner and dancing. It was just the two of them.
Landon played football at Thompson High School and was captain of the lacrosse team.
He will be attending The Citadel in the fall on an Army ROTC scholarship. Apparently the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because Danny himself is a former Former Colonel and Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army Reserve. He also works with National Veteran’s Day and the Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham.
Join us in congratulating and praying for all the seniors who are feeling lots of emotions during this interesting season of life. We know they’ll be stronger in the end because of it.
