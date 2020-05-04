After two people shot, owner of property promises changes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Jack Musaed owns the building that house Winston’s mini-mart in Tuscaloosa.
He says someone else runs the business on his property, and they are working to make things safer after two fatal shootings there.
“Are you guys responsible for anything that happens on your property?" WBRC asked Musaed.
"For sure, and we admit that. But sometimes accidents come on top of your head. But we are responsible for what happens and we’ll do what we can to change that,” he responded.
People associated with Winston’s on Tuscaloosa’s MLK Jr. Boulevard promise changes there after two fatal shootings there last week.
“Anything that we can do to help make this area very secure we’ll do,” he continued.
Musaed added they will have security on site during the evening six days a week.
“For the people not to hang out, only shop and go,” he explained.
City Council woman Reavan Howard, whose district includes Winston’s, confirmed she is starting the process to pull their business license because of a series of crimes there.
Musaed believes there’s only so much they can do.
“Like I said, we cannot just have a checkpoint and go to the street and search what’s coming and going,” he concluded.
The Tuscaloosa city council has not yet scheduled a public hearing to debate pulling the business license for Winston’s.
