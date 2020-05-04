Absolutely Alabama: Boyd Harvest Farm

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Never has the phrase Farming Feeds Alabama been more true than today. Yet, on family farms the pandemic has presented special concerns.
Cullman County is one of the leading agricultural counties in the state but when restaurants closed farmers were concerned about their crops rotting in the fields. The results have been just the opposite and on family farms like Boyd Harvest the solution has been a community coming together in an effort which is Absolutely Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.