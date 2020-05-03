Vet performs life-changing surgery on dog free of charge to family in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of people own a pet in America, and many of them on are on a limited income. From the price of food, to yearly shots, dogs and cats are no doubt expensive. A trip to the vet is sometimes out of the question.
11-year-old Zykirah Hilton is attached at the hip to her 1-year-old dog named Scrappy.
“He’s my best, best, best, best friend,” Hilton said. “When I am sad or crying he just licks the tears off my face and puts new ones up there, like happy tears, tears of joy.”
One day, through unforeseen circumstances, Scrappy injured his front right foot.
“If he was in pain it made me sad,” Hilton said. “Limping around the house, like he was limping on his little foot. So when Scrappy hurt it makes me hurt. When Scrappy hype it makes me hype. I have the same feeling as Scrappy sometimes.”
After Scrappy injured himself, Jennifer Gallagher, animal outreach volunteer and founder of the nonprofit organization Chick n’ Pups Canine Crusade, got a call from Zykirah’s Dad asking if she could help with Scrappy’s injury.
“I went over and introduced myself to the dog, palpated his leg, and tried to figure out what the problem was,” Gallagher said. “I was pretty sure it was not fixable because it had already been a couple weeks or so.”
It didn’t take long for Gallagher to realize she needed the help of a veterinarian.
“I went and looked and said okay this is beyond my scope I can’t do this one this is not something I can fix,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher suggested Zykriah write a letter to Dr. Jessica Loch, an Associate Veterinarian at Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital and ask if she could help.
“She took the initiative to actually write a letter to me, a really sweet, heartwarming letter, and she said that this dog was the world to her and that if not for Scrappy she wouldn’t be this brave and that he protected her,” Loch said. “That to me says that this isn’t just a pet to her, this is her world."
Loch knew she had to do something. She took Scrappy in, and after assessing what turned out to be an untreatable fracture, decided to amputate Scrappy’s leg.
“We decided the best option for Scrappy was to go ahead and amputate his leg. He wouldn’t have as many complications healing from that,” Loch Said. “He stayed with us for about a week afterwards while he healed. He had a couple little issues with drainage but he is doing really well.”
“He got stronger, made me stronger and I noticed that he’s not hurt anymore,” Hilton said. “When his arm got cut off I was a little sad, but still grateful because he is still here.”
The entire procedure was done free of charge to Zykirah’s family. Medication costs were covered by donations given to Chick n’ Pups Canine Crusade and Wags 4 Wishes.
This is not typically the type of extensive treatment Chick n’ Pups does, however Gallagher says if they get more donors they might be able to do things like this more often for animals whose owners cannot afford treatment.
“If it comes between feeding your kid and doing surgery on a dog, they are going to feed their kid. Times right now people are scared, a lot of them have lost their jobs. In Bullock County there is a fair amount of people living paycheck to paycheck,” Gallagher said.
Over a month later since surgery, Scrappy is healing, and doing well.
“Dogs are born with three legs and a spare so they tend to do really, really well regardless,” Loch said. “I think for him it would have been more difficult trying to recover from a bone plate and a fracture that had already callused and started to heal, especially where it was in the joint.”
Now leg free, but pain free, Scrappy is back in Zykirah’s arms.
Loch said she plans on continuing to stay in contact with Scrappy and Zykirah in person and through letters. She said Zykirah might have dreams becoming a vet one day and she wants to help lead her in the right direction.
If you would like to donate to the nonprofit that helps dog’s like Scrappy you can go to their website Chick n’ Pups Canine Crusade or you can contact them through email at chicknpups@yahoo.com.
“If there are people in Bullock County that don’t have the money and they have the desire to do right by their dog they can reach out to us,” Gallagher said. “Additionally if you know of somebody who has a dog in a less than ideal situation, instead of judging those people, please, go knock on their door or put a note in their mailbox and say what can I do to help.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.