Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Our warming trend will continue for the remainder of the weekend and for the beginning of the work week with afternoon highs again near or above 85, unseasonably warm for the season. The ridge of high pressure aiding in the warmer weather will begin to weaken as a weak cold front moves south toward the Tennessee Valley. This system will produce little if any rainfall across our area through the end of the weekend but as the cold front stalls after reaching the Tennessee Valley tonight there may be a few showers and thunderstorms although this activity is expected to remain mainly to the north.
The southwesterly winds will again aid in providing mild overnight temperatures. With the front still stalled over The Tennessee Valley, daytime heating Monday may help produce widely scattered showers or even a thunderstorm in areas to the north and there is a limited chance for a few stronger storms. Temperatures, however, are expected to remain warm through the afternoon Monday.
Another area of low pressure will move along a front and lift north across the region but again most of the rain, if any, will likely remain mainly north of our area. The associated cold front will move southeast late Tuesday afternoon and continue this motion into the evening. The threat for any strong storms along the front is expected to remain low although the air mass will be a little more unstable ahead of the front. Rainfall coverage will likely be limited as well.
Following the front’s passage below normal temperatures will drop south across Central Alabama providing a pleasant May temperature pattern. Finally, another disturbance could bring rain chances back into the picture by Friday. An Arctic low will move south into Southern Canada by this weekend allowing temperatures to remain below seasonal averages. Afternoon highs will remain at or below the 70-degree mark through the beginning of the weekend.
