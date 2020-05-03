Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Our warming trend will continue for the remainder of the weekend and for the beginning of the work week with afternoon highs again near or above 85, unseasonably warm for the season. The ridge of high pressure aiding in the warmer weather will begin to weaken as a weak cold front moves south toward the Tennessee Valley. This system will produce little if any rainfall across our area through the end of the weekend but as the cold front stalls after reaching the Tennessee Valley tonight there may be a few showers and thunderstorms although this activity is expected to remain mainly to the north.