Week in Review: B’ham imposes curfew, Gov. Ivey opens businesses, owners protest, UAB drug shows promise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is under a new curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
The Birmingham Police Department reports they do not want to “over police” the new ordinance, instead taking an “educational” approach as they expect full compliance from the public. But, the new law, which went into effect Thursday, does give police the right to impose a fine of up to $500 and or jail time of up to 30 days.
Click here to read the full ordinance.
Birmingham’s curfew is one of several changes that happened this week.
The city of Birmingham also imposed a “face covering ordinance” which required everyone to wear a mask while in public areas.
Click here to read the full mask ordinance.
“We believe the actions we’ve taken are not only a common sense approach but it is the right thing to do under a state of emergency, where we still have things that are still unanswered and don’t have data to provide to our residents that things are safer,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said during a press conference Thursday.
Earlier in the week, Governor Kay Ivey announced the new ‘safer at home’ order. The order went into effect on April 30th at 5 p.m. as the previous ‘stay at home’ order expired. The new order lifted several restrictions, allowing some businesses to open.
Click here to read the full ‘safer at home’ order.
"We appreciate Governor Ivey. Some businesses must open now or die," Owner of Homewood clothing store Shaia, Ken Shaia said.
However for businesses that could not open like barbershops and nail salons, they organized a protest Friday, attracting dozens of supporters and owners who chanted, ‘let us open’.
"Right now, the American Dream to me is to be able to unlock my door and welcome customers in. Unfortunately, right now, the American Dream looks like showing my kids what it means to fight for your Constitutional Rights. So, right now it's kind of the American nightmare... instead of the dream," owner, Tangles & Toes Kids Salon Kimberly Wilson cried.
On the medical front, a UAB developed drug called Remdesivir was showing promise in treating the deadly virus. The experimental drug was being tested at several sites including UAB. The preliminary results show patients recovered faster and the mortality rate was lowered. Doctors were not calling it a game changer but said it was a glimmer of hope.
Until a viable treatment or vaccine is discovered it’s important to continue social distancing and abiding by laws depending on the area of town you are in.
Mayor Woodfin said he’s focusing on data not a date for when the citywide restrictions will be lifted.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.