UAB student reflects on the unexpected lessons of a pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB student Sharan Kaur always imagined herself walking across the stage at Bartow Arena, receiving her degree. Now, the best she can do is watch the ceremony online. Even if it's not how picture-perfect she's staying positive.
"I do know I'm not the only one in this boat. There are so many students here and across the nation going through the same thing," said Kaur.
At least 2,700 students from the University of Alabama at Birmingham will graduate in virtual ceremonies.
Students couldn't walk across the stage, but they did have a chance to introduce themselves.
A moment well deserved after working through a most challenging semester, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Kaur, like so many others, was looking forward to spring break, but her excitement for some time away turned into something much different.
"It was a shocker when spring break turned into a month or more than that," said Kaur.
Some students might be okay with some extra time away from school, but not Kaur. She has earned many accomplishments during her time at UAB.
She is graduating with a Bachelor's in Science and Biology with High Distinguished Honors.
So for her to learn a valuable lesson even during a pandemic is no surprise.
“When we look back on it, it will be another moment for us to tell our kids and grandkids, look at what we were able to accomplish, we graduated even during a worldwide pandemic,” said Kaur.
