Shoppers return to The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoppers returned to the Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds Saturday after retail stores were allowed to reopen on Friday.
Joey Roehm spent the morning at the Outlet Shops of Grand River looking for a birthday present for his son, but the best part to him was being outdoors.
“To get out and not being cooped up inside the house anymore, just being able to get out and do things like we used to,” said Roehm.
Roehm is just one of dozens of shoppers that showed up Saturday to browse around 60 plus stores. Many stuck with window shopping though as only a handful of stores were actually open.
“We as the mall wanted to set the stage for those stores of ours that were ready to welcome customers back to open their doors. Now, the national brands will take a lot longer because they’re headquartered in big cities and those are still shut down,” said Christine Strange, VP of Retail Operations at Grand River.
Mountain High Outfitters is one of the few stores that reopened Friday and they’ve been busy ever since.
“We had a lot of first time shoppers as well, like I said people just looking to get out, I think that was the main thing, getting sunshine,” said Haley Turner, manager of Mountain High Outfitters.
The Outlet Shops of Grand River scaled back their hours due to COVID-19. Although a face mask is not required, it is recommended by the CDC. Roehm said he wears one for safety, but being at the mall isn’t about the shopping, it’s about returning to some time of normalcy.
“Just to see people out moving, it’s good to do that,” he added.
For those who don’t feel comfortable shopping at the Grand River, they will soon launch a program called “Retail to Go." “In the next week or so, we’ll see a lot of the national brands begin to reopen offering curbside pickup. Customers can simply call stores with their order, and they’ll bring it to you in the parking lot,” said Strange.
You can find the Outlet Shops of Grand River website here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.