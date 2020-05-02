Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -With only a few high, thin cirrus clouds in sight, skies will remain mostly clear through the beginning of the weekend. As a ridge of high pressure continues shifting slowly east, circulation around the ridge will become more southerly and as the air continues to warm afternoon highs will be at or above 80-degrees this afternoon.
A weak wave of low pressure will rotate through the area tonight and Sunday but with little moisture in place the rain chances will be mainly to the north. Temperatures will likely even be a few degrees warmer Sunday afternoon. There will be a cold front associated with the wave of low pressure which is expected to stall over the Tennessee Valley Monday. Then another area of low pressure will advance from The Southern Plains and this disturbance may produce some limited shower or thunderstorm activity over the northern tier of counties but even this rain activity will remain widely scattered.
Temperatures meanwhile will continue their upward trend with some highs approaching 90 by Monday afternoon. An area of low pressure will lift north Monday night and Tuesday which could lead to some thunderstorm development as far south as Kentucky and Tennessee. In spite of a few showers which may develop along the front Tuesday afternoon temperatures will still be well above seasonal averages.
The showers and thunderstorms which develop along the front Tuesday night could be a little stronger in our area but these chances appear low at this time. Behind the front temperatures will fall into the more normal range by mid-week.
Have a safe weekend and enjoy the sunshine
