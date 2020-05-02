Saturday Morning Weather

A weak wave of low pressure will rotate through the area tonight and Sunday but with little moisture in place the rain chances will be mainly to the north. Temperatures will likely even be a few degrees warmer Sunday afternoon. There will be a cold front associated with the wave of low pressure which is expected to stall over the Tennessee Valley Monday. Then another area of low pressure will advance from The Southern Plains and this disturbance may produce some limited shower or thunderstorm activity over the northern tier of counties but even this rain activity will remain widely scattered.