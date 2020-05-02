Local pastor receives surprise drive up birthday party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of Providence Christian Ministries in Birmingham surprised their pastor with a drive-through birthday wish Saturday afternoon.
They came with signs, cards, and gifts for their pastor, Victor Hill.
“All the things going on right now, they took the time to drive by and show their love. With the challenges everybody is facing they are still reaching out,” Pastor Hill, said. He was overcome with emotion at the overwhelming support.
Hill and his wife Jennifer are both pastors of Providence Christian Ministries.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.