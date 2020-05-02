Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has refused to lower the $1 million bail set for the mom of two kids missing since last fall. Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard said Friday the challenges Lori Daybell may face in jail during the coronavirus pandemic are no different than the challenges faced by other defendants. Daybell was arrested in February and charged with abandoning 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, obstructing a police investigation and asking a friend to lie to authorities about the case. Police say the kids were last seen in September and that both Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have lied to police about the children’s whereabouts.