View the Starlink Satellites across Central Alabama Saturday evening

We will be able to see a train of up to 60 Starlink satellites across Central Alabama starting in the southwest sky. Look up at the sky towards the first quarter moon around 8:22 PM CT. You will be able to see a series of satellites fly near (just below) the moon one after the other for about five minutes. It will be easier to see if you are away from city lights. The sky will be mostly clear with temperatures in the lower 70s. It should be mostly dark as sunset occurs shortly after 7:30 PM. Weather will be perfect for viewing!