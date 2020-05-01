View the Starlink Satellites across Central Alabama Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are going to enjoy very nice weather to start off the first weekend of May. With mostly clear conditions, we highly recommend stepping outside to view the Starlink satellites Saturday evening.
SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, created the Starlink Satellites to provide high speed broadband internet to locations around the globe where internet access is either unreliable, expensive, or unavailable. They are currently targeting areas of the Northern U.S. and Canada for high speed broadband internet access. They are hoping to make this global by 2021.
What to do:
We will be able to see a train of up to 60 Starlink satellites across Central Alabama starting in the southwest sky. Look up at the sky towards the first quarter moon around 8:22 PM CT. You will be able to see a series of satellites fly near (just below) the moon one after the other for about five minutes. It will be easier to see if you are away from city lights. The sky will be mostly clear with temperatures in the lower 70s. It should be mostly dark as sunset occurs shortly after 7:30 PM. Weather will be perfect for viewing!
You can get more information on additional viewings here.
Happy sight seeing!
