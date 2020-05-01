University of Montevallo planning to resume in-person instruction in fall

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Montevallo leaders confirm the school plans to resume in-person instruction on a regular schedule for the fall 2020 semester.
Leaders say they do recognize the COVID-19 crisis is a fluid situation and it could affect the plan.
University leaders are continually monitoring COVID-19 developments with the guidance of federal and state officials.
Any future decisions involving instructional changes will be communicated electronically to campus.
UM is also excited to welcome new and returning students safely to campus residence halls in the fall.
In an effort to help families as they face the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the University has extended the deposit deadline for the fall semester until June 1.
“I am excited to return to our beautiful campus in the fall,” said Montevallo Student Government Association President Thomas Dillard. “The Montevallo family has shown great innovation and resolve in successfully completing the spring semester in the face of unprecedented challenges, and we are all looking forward to being together in person again in a few months.”
