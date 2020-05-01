University Medical Center offers free mental services to front line workers confronting coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The rising number of coronavirus cases has made difficult jobs even more stressful for people working in healthcare and first responders. That’s why University Medical Center at the University of Alabama is offering mental healthcare services to those people.
“The program is just to help those who are on the frontlines of the COVID crisis to provide them with coping mechanisms or different ways to think about stress relief," said Dr. Martha Crowther, an associate dean for research and health policy.
They are offering confidential individual and group sessions. She and others are members of ACRU, Alabama Crisis Response Unit. These mental health services are free to workers who treat and or respond to COVID19 cases. Crowther said the situations can differ, but they can suggest getting more exercise, getting more sleep and creating a routine where they’re able to find positive aspects of life through the coronavirus crisis.
“Some first responders and other healthcare professionals are really struggling with figuring out how to take care of these issues and their families during this crisis who are also taking care of others," she continued.
Healthcare workers and first responders can reach ACRU counselors for help by phone and online. The counseling sessions are conducted through tele-health to promote social distancing guidelines. You can call (205)348-7802 or email acru@ua.edu to set up an appointment.
