UAB uses tool to check on healthcare workers’ mental health during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our physical health is understandably a top priority right now during this pandemic.
But UAB says that doesn’t mean our mental health should fall to the wayside.
Especially for our healthcare workers. It can be challenging for healthcare workers to focus on their well-being when their profession and passion in life is to care for others.
So UAB is using a tool that can be accessed on a smartphone to make sure healthcare workers are keeping their own mental health in mind. During COVID-19, doctors are working much longer hours, their stress is unimaginable, and the risk for burnout is high.
And earlier this week, an emergency doctor in New York who treated COVID-19 patients died by suicide.
UAB has been using The Well-Being Index, which is a nine question survey based on research done by the Mayo Clinic. “It gives you immediate feedback. So it’s a way to provoke the self check. It also gives immediate offerings of links to resources, some of them local some of them remote and web-based that may be appropriate based on how you responded,” said John I. Kennedy, Jr., M.D., Director of Wellness of the UAB Department of Medicine.
The app will also track your results over time and send you reminders to check in.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.