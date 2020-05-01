UAB uses tool to check on healthcare workers’ mental health during COVID-19

UAB has been using The Well-Being Index, which is a nine question survey based on research done by the Mayo Clinic. “It gives you immediate feedback. So it’s a way to provoke the self check. It also gives immediate offerings of links to resources, some of them local some of them remote and web-based that may be appropriate based on how you responded,” said John I. Kennedy, Jr., M.D., Director of Wellness of the UAB Department of Medicine.