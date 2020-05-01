Students in Talladega Co. school district can receive free meals as part of McLane Global’s Emergency Meals-To-You partnership

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - McLane Global, a leading food and logistics company, announced on Friday that students and families in the Talladega County School District may now be eligible to sign up for home delivery of free meals through the Emergency Meals-To-You Partnership. Each student enrolled in the program will begin receiving a two-week supply of shelf-stable, nutritious, individually packaged foods.
With schools closed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many students in rural communities will have a difficult time accessing meals they traditionally receive at school. That's why McLane Global, together with USDA, Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, McLane Global, PepsiCo and others, are joining together to help meet this challenge for kids across America who would otherwise go hungry.
“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to serve students and their families who may struggle to access everyday meals,” said Denton McLane, Chairman of McLane Global. “Through the help of our partners, we’re able to ensure children in rural areas are receiving proper nutrition during this challenging time.”
Distribution and delivery have already begun, and partners are ramping up quickly to reach the goal of providing more than 1,000,000 meals per week across rural America.
Students who were receiving free or reduced priced meals through the National School Lunch Program are eligible to participate in the program. The Talladega County School District will reach out to families with more information and instructions for signing up, but parents can also visit this website and register their children to receive free, nutritious meals.
