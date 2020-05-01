Stores thankful to reopen; keeping customers health top of mind

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday marked the first full day Alabama retailers were allowed to reopen. It’s a long-awaited day for businesses and customers but it’s important to remember we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.
Businesses are taking precautions to keep their customers healthy.
At Monograms Plus in Vestavia Hills, owner Tealla Stewart cleaned her store thoroughly before opening. There’s also hand sanitizer, masks and gloves available to customers before they walk through the front door. Once inside, she’s asking them to practice social distancing. There’s blue tape on the floor to keep customers six feet apart when they check out. Stewart says she is not forcing people to wear masks. She’s just asking they use common sense when it comes to shopping right now.
“We’re letting out customers take a good bit of responsibility for themselves. We are all wearing masks and we are hand sanitizing our hands and wearing gloves at different points of the day,” Stewart said.
Some longtime customers say it’s good to see businesses taking this approach and they’re just glad to be able to shop in person again.
“I like to follow the rules and do whatever I can in small way you know and if everyone does then we’re good,” Selena Watkins, who was wearing a face mask said.
We’ve noticed some of the big box stores are sticking with curbside pickup. So check with them before you go.
The Jefferson County Department of Health can’t stress it enough, if you plan to get out this weekend and shop, do it responsibly.
“I know a lot of people it’s going to be their first time that they’ve been out in a while. I think be sensible, make sure that you are really trying to keep your distance from people and that you try to limit what you’re doing. You know we’re still under a Safer at Home order as opposed to the stay at home order,” Dr. Wes Willeford, with JCDH said.
