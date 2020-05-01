Stillman College uses bus tour to support incoming scholarship winners

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College organized a bus tour through west and central Alabama to visit incoming scholarship award winners and show them they haven’t been forgotten during the COVID19 pandemic.
Administrators boarded the bus just before eleven and departed campus. The tour rolled through several communities like Tuscaloosa, Moundville and Birmingham. It made its first stop at the home of Hillcrest High School senior Sara Nichols. They also handed her an oversized check representing her scholarship to the school.
“I feel really appreciative too and I think it’s really is sweet and it means a lot,” Nichols said.
Stillman awarded a $14,000 scholarship to Ayslan Blake.
Stillman has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to incoming students. Organizers believe the bus tour was a good way show support to students who may have had their current school year disrupted by coronavirus.
“We look at the month of May, it’s graduation time for high school students and because of everything that’s happened they haven’t been able to get the acknowledgement. So we wanted to be able to have a way to acknowledge our incoming Stillman student,” according to Valarie Wilson, Director of Enrollment management at the school.
“With some of the stuff people are dealing with right now it really means a lot that people are thinking of them.”
Stillman College is one of several Historically Black Colleges and Universities hosting bus tours at this time. The Stillman bus visited the homes and schools of 7 incoming students. The school hopes to continue the tour later this year in communities outside of Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.