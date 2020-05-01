6 Off Script: Meet Jonathan and Cat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Meet Jonathan and Catherine. They’re anchors at WBRC FOX6 News and the hosts of the podcast 6 Off Script. Jonathan and Cat are talking to their co-workers to give you a behind the scenes look at the people who bring you WBRC FOX6 News. Witty and clever, they have a special dynamic who brings the best out of anyone they interview. To get things started, they interview each other and we think you’ll appreciate how good it feels when things go a little off script.