Shoppers take advantage of stores reopening in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Retail shops across Alabama started reopening stores to crowds Thursday evening.
The South Boutique and Mountain High Outfitters at The Summit were some of the first retail stores to take advantage of Governor Kay Ivey’s lifted restrictions in her new safer-at-home order.
Staff at Mountain High Outfitters gathered minutes before the store was set to open at 5 p.m. to go over logistics and moved the table blocking the doors to let customers in.
Within the first hour, staff say they had about 10 people trickle in to shop.
Managers say they've spent weeks cleaning and reorganizing the store in preparation for the moment they could reopen.
"Comes with taking the necessary safety precautions and having hand sanitizers, signage on the store,” said Zach Vorenkamp, co-manager of the store. “Make sure the public feels comfortable.”
Staff at the South Boutique say they're taking extra safety measures by steaming clothes to sanitize them and cleaning the store throughout the day - and are excited to have more revenue coming in.
“We’ve been doing text message sales and getting sales that way and our social media,” said Meagan Stephens, Managing Director and Buyer for The South. ”Will definitely bring more foot traffic."
Customers who ventured out Thursday say they felt safe because not too many people were out trying to shop, but the whole experience felt weird because they haven't been out in a while.
“It feels very foreign. I’ve been ordering a lot of things online and to come into a store it’s exciting,” said shopper Maddie Ellis.
Staff said they expect more people tomorrow and this weekend to come and shop. The retailers are operating on limited hours to give staff enough time to deep clean stores before the next day.
A representative with The Summit Mall says the reopening schedule for some of the other stores is based on decision from each retailers corporate office.
