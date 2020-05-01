Helping the Homeless during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More volunteers have been stepping in to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those who are living on the streets.
This is the first time Dexter has put on a face mask during COVID-19, not because he didn’t want to, but because he simply didn’t have one until today.
“Just stay safe, safety,” said Dexter.
Dexter is just one of 200 plus people the Food for Our Journey organization at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, helped feed Friday morning in downtown Birmingham.
“While the rest of us have the luxury of sheltering in place, this is their home....so they’re here and they’re concerned and nervous and aren’t sure of what’s happening as we all are, and if you can’t even get your basic needs of food met, that makes it worse,” said Kelly Greene, Executive Director of Food for Our Journey.
Food for Our Journey, along with four other nonprofits, feed the homeless two meals a day, seven days a week in two locations off Richard Arlington Boulevard and in Five Points.
“To be able to do this for them is what we should be doing. No no one should ever go without a meal or wonder where it’s going to come from,” said Christine Golab, Assistant Director of Food for our Journey.
With new regulations requiring face masks to be worn in public, Food for Our Journey has been handing out as many as they can.
“About fifty percent of people out here have them. We hope it gives them some relief. We’re all doing our part to help stop this virus and it gives them a sense of accomplishment that they are doing their part as well," added Greene.
Because of COVID-19 and the loss of jobs, Food for Our Journey said they’ve seen an increase in the homeless population and food insecure, but hope their meals give some relief.
“Amen,” said Dexter.
