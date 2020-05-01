First day Jefferson County Courthouse reopening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today was the first day the Jefferson County Courthouse opened for business and it looked like the old days with long lines waiting to get inside. Everyone seemed to be wearing a face covering, following the new law in Birmingham. Despite those long lines, the county and those waiting did what they could to be safe.
“I’ve been maintaining my social distancing protecting myself and protecting others basically to and I feel pretty confident.” Jose Izquirdo said.
Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos said he is pleased overall with how things went on the opening day. If someone in the park got a little too close for social distancing, they had a plan.
“We send someone out. They tell them they need to social distance. That has worked well. Everybody has been very cooperative today. We have not had any issues,” Petelos said.
Petelos reminds people you may not have to come to the courthouse.
“If you bought a new car, if you have car tag renewal, driver’s license. You can do all of that online if you go to our web page,” Petelos said.
“Things seem to be working like they should. There is nothing to be afraid of,” Izquirdo said.
Petelos hopes the lines will die down in a few days. Monday they will tweak their system. And those who want to do car tag renewals will come in on the Linn Park side. All other business at the courthouse will come in on Richard Arrington Boulevard.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.