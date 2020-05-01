First day of birmingham mandatory face mask ordinance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today was the first day of Birmingham’s mandatory face mask ordinance. A number of people in Birmingham today were wearing some sort of face covering. That’s good news for the police department because it’s not their plan to arrest or fine anyone for violations.
Today was also the first day the Jefferson Courthouse reopened and a line of people waited to get inside.
One couple waited, got inside and got married all wearing face masks. “I wished we could do like the little ceremony thing. it was just so quick and fast they are trying to get you out of there cause they don’t want to be next to you.” J’Aime’ Woods said.
The Woods considered waiting to get married but changed their mind. “We don’t care. We are going through whatever. We need to get this done. We really want this to happen.” Rodrick Woods said.
Most of those wearing face masks admitted it was different, but they saw the need to wear them.
“Its kind of scary in a way. You realize you don’t want to get a big fine for not wearing a face covering,” Woods said.
Violating the ordinance could lead to a $500 fine but Birmingham Police on their Facebook page said that is not their intent. “We hope to have the same success as with the shelter in place ordinance. Maintaining education over an enforcement approach. We don’t want to over police this matter. So help us out,” Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said.
The newlyweds just hope things return to normal soon.
“I’m hoping and praying it’s over eventually, but I’m more thinking this is going to be the new normal,” J’Aime’ Woods said.
The couple said yes it was a weird and different day but still the happiest day of their lives.
The mask ordinance will be in effect until May 15th.
