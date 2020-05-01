FIRST ALERT: Big warm-up is expected this weekend

NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing in the short term is the warm-up expected over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-50s Saturday morning. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. By Sunday, we will likely see high temperatures in the mid-80s with a mostly sunny sky. It would not surprise me if areas south of I-20 warm into the upper 80s Sunday into Monday. Weekend is looking absolutely beautiful for some grilling and perhaps some yard work. Make sure you wear sunscreen if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. UV index is around 9-10 meaning you could start to burn in 15-25 minutes.