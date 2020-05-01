FIRST ALERT: Big warm-up is expected this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy First Day of May! We are going to start the month off right with very nice and quiet weather. It is a very chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. We are looking at a clear sky with lights winds to start the day. We should see a mostly sunny sky with a few extra clouds moving into Central Alabama late in the day. It will not be as breezy today with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing in the short term is the warm-up expected over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-50s Saturday morning. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. By Sunday, we will likely see high temperatures in the mid-80s with a mostly sunny sky. It would not surprise me if areas south of I-20 warm into the upper 80s Sunday into Monday. Weekend is looking absolutely beautiful for some grilling and perhaps some yard work. Make sure you wear sunscreen if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. UV index is around 9-10 meaning you could start to burn in 15-25 minutes.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will likely return as we head into the first half of next week. Models continue to disagree on timing and chances to see rain Monday and Tuesday. We will introduce a small chance for showers Monday and a 30% chance for widely scattered storms Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 60s.
BIG COOL DOWN NEXT WEEK: After several days of seeing highs in the 80s, we will likely see a big temperature change by the middle part of next week. A strong cold front will move through our area Tuesday night. Behind the front, high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday morning, we could see morning temperatures drop back into the upper 40s with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s! Temperatures could remain ten degrees below average going into next weekend. Enjoy these blasts of cooler air. It’s only a matter of time before it remains hot and muggy for several months.
