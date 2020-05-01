FAA sends critical letter about Anniston Airport to city officials

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The manager of the Anniston Airport says the airport is safe, despite a letter detailing a recent inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA sent a letter to Public Works Director David Arnett, listing a number of discrepancies--some found more than once.
Among other things, the FAA says the runways have cracks, often with vegetation growing through them, and found the staff wasn't adequately trained in several areas, including wildlife.
Arnett tells WBRC the airport is safe, and that a new team is in place to run it.
He says a $4 million grant awarded in November, will repair the runway cracks and other structural issues at the airport.
