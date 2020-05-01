Do shoppers feel safe going into stores?

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Some stores in Alabama were opened for business on Friday for the first time since the “Stay at Home” order took effect.
Customers like Ava Rector and her mother took full advantage of the beautiful weather and exercised their right to shop.
“I’m just happy to be outside of the house,” Rector said.
And after several weeks of quarantine, some retail therapy was just what the shopping duo needed.
“You were doing the same things over and over again. So, it’s great to have a change in scenery. Mental health is shown to improve when you get outside,” Rector said.
Local retailers were excited to welcome customers back into their stores, but with some apprehension.
Meg Roebuck is the owner of Shoefly in Homewood.
She said customer interactions have changed since the last time the store was open.
“[We] have them start their own dressing rooms, and just leave everything in there that they don’t want, and then once they leave, we’ll wipe down the hangers and things like that, and wipe down the dressing rooms after each time,” Roebuck explained.
Just across the street at Soca Clothing, owner Kathleen Tenner said they’re learning new ways to engage with guests.
“You realize with the mask on, they can’t tell you’re smiling. They can’t really hear your voice. It’s muffled. So, we did a whole training session this morning before we opened with the girls on just how to interact with people,” Tenner said.
But how do customers feel about shopping the old-fashioned way?
“I feel relatively safe,” said shopper Keith Mims. “Typically, I wear a mask when I’m not doing an interview, but I don’t have any problem with it."
Susan Neel and her granddaughter, Madison, agreed. “We were shopping, and nobody feels uncomfortable or anything. We’re really enjoying it."
“I feel fantastic,” said shopper Patrick J. Murphy. “I’m out here with the quarantine hair enjoying myself! Seeing other people coming out is good to see."
“All we really have to do is maintain 6 feet apart from everybody, and we have hand sanitizer here. So, as long as we take the necessary safety precautions, I think it’s fine,” said Rector.
Some have also expressed concerns about how stores will handle customers who don’t purchase the clothes they try on. Tenner said she’s done extensive research, even consulting doctors. She said she was told COVID-19 cannot live on clothing, so the clothes will be returned to the sales rack after the customer is finished trying them on.
Managers at both Shoefly and Soca said customers have the option of wearing masks inside their stores, if they feel comfortable doing so.
However, social distancing is a must.
Both stores will also be monitoring the 50% capacity guideline, set forth by Governor Kay Ivey.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.