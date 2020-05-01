Data: No racial disparity in COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – There does not appear to be a racial disparity of deaths caused COVID-19 in Jefferson County, according to data released by the Jefferson County Department of Health.
Dr. Mark Wilson released percentages of deaths and infections by race Friday.
“We have finally received the expert statistical analysis documentation that we were required in order to meet the HIPPA compliance,” explained Dr. Wilson.
Most of the people who have died from COVID-19 in Jefferson County are white, accounting for 58% of deaths. Forty percent of the people who have died are black and the race was unspecified in 2% of deaths, according to Dr. Wilson.
“Basically, we are seeing our death rate match the percentage of the population, so we are not quite seeing a disparity right now,” said Dr. Wilson.
Jefferson County’s population is 42% black and 53% white, according to Dr. Wilson.
He added, “We are not seeing a big racial disparity in Jefferson County but we are also tracking the number of tests done by race to make sure that that’s not just because we are not testing a certain group of people.”
Statewide, there is a racial disparity in COVID-19 deaths. According to the US Census, about 26% of Alabama’s population is black, but African-Americans account for nearly 45% of deaths. Fifty percent of the people who have died from this virus are white, who make up about 69% pf the population.
Dr. Wilson said he is working to releasing more data that might be as specific as deaths by zip code. Its information Mayor Randall Woodfin believes is necessary. While this data does not show a racial disparity county-wide, the mayor said that doesn’t mean there aren’t any disparities in any of the cities in the county.
“We know people over the age of 60 are heavily impacted by the COVID-19, we know those with underlying health conditions are heavily impacted by the COVID-19 and we know African-Americans are heavily impacted by the COVID-19,” said Mayor Woodfin.
“It’s important for us to be armed with factual information so the decision we make are data driven, so we can continue to communicate with the residents of Birmingham, the precautions they should take to keep themselves safe.”
