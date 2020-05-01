blo, blow dry bar in Homewood reinvents business strategy during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Although hair salons aren’t allowed to reopen at this time, blo blow dry bar in Homewood is thinking outside the box during to make a sale.
“Our services may be closed like washing or styling your hair, but our business is open,” said Afsheen Ali, owner of blo blow dry bar.
Ali says the day they were forced to closed down is the day she turned to social media to help sell their hare care products like shampoo, curling spray to curling irons. Because they can’t allow customers inside the building right now, Ali started offering curbside pickup or free delivery. “We’ve received a lot of orders. I’m still working five to six days a week to fulfill these orders,” Ali said.
Ali said they suffered huge losses from the cancellation of proms, weddings, and galas, but believes offering to sell hair care products has allowed them to bring in some type of revenue during this time. “People still care about their hair at home. As a woman, we consider hair care an essential business,” said Ali.
Although their sales from social media don’t make up for what they lost, it’s helped pay some utilities.
“It’s been good. People have been reaching out, you’d be surprised how many people need and value hair care at home. My goal was to keep servicing people at home so that they remember to take care of themselves and for them to remember us as a business," said Ali.
