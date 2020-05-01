Bham dentist says some PPE easier to get than others

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While dentist offices are reopening, it's definitely not business as usual.
For patients of Darwin Echols, D.M.D. at Montclair Dentistry, you must call when you arrive for your appointment, and stay in your car until they tell you you can come in safely.
But that's not all.
Doors are propped open so patients don't have to touch door handles, and there's a specified entrance and exit.
The treatment rooms are fully sterilized and set between patients.
Dr. Echols said they aren't seeing as many patients during the day.
But with each patient, the staff is wearing their face shields, gloves, and other PPE.
Dr. Echols said when it comes to PPE, some is easy to get, while some can be a bit more difficult.
“We are pretty good with what we have now, but we have ordered some things that have not come in. Thank goodness we do have for example face shields from before. We would like a few more and the order has not come in yet,” said Dr. Echols. “We ordered some disposable lab jackets. They did come in within two days.”
He said some patients who have compromised immune systems say they will reschedule later on, closer to the summer.
Dr. Echols also said, while he may not need to, he is willing to work on a weekend to see patients because of the backlog during their closure.
