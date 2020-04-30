UAB tutorial shows you how to make a mask in 5 minutes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors and researchers say one of the best ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in public, besides washing your hands, is to wear a face covering.
Starting Friday, a new law will go into effect in Birmingham that requires people over the age of 2 to wear a face covering in public.
UAB artist-in-residence Lillis Taylor recorded a tutorial on how to make a covering with no sewing necessary using a T-shirt and sharp scissors in just five minutes.
The mask properly covers the nose and mouth, including the chin. The tutorial includes a demonstration of best practices for removing the mask after use and for washing and drying it.
“The best way to get through wearing the mask is to remind yourself that the reason we are wearing masks is to protect our loved ones and to protect ourselves from potentially the spread of infection,” Rachael Lee, M.D., UAB Division of Infectious Diseases.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.