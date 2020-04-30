UAB makes changes to employee retirement plan, develops plans for reopening services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following an announcement on Friday, April 24, that UAB Hospital is projected to lost $70 million a month, a spokesperson announced Thursday that changes had been made to employees’ retirement plans.
“UAB announced to faculty and staff today that employer matches/contributions to voluntary 403(b) retirement plans will be temporarily suspended or reduced. Beyond that, decisions on expense reduction strategies have not been made other than those already implemented, which include spending and hiring restrictions.”
UAB Health System CEO Will Ferniany said by the end of September the hospital will have lost about $230 million. They have received about $30 million in federal stimulus money.
Ferniany said, “We’re trying to reopen the hospital as quickly and safely as possible.”
When asked about restarting elective surgeries a spokesperson said, “UAB physicians and administrators are reviewing the governor’s Safer at Home order and continue to develop plans for reopening services, many of which have been closed since March 20. UAB Hospital will take a measured approach to reopening services, including scheduling medical or surgical procedures and ambulatory visits.
“Our physicians, faculty and staff want to ensure we open in a safe, responsible manner that will best protect the health of our patients and employees and conserve our limited supply of personal protective equipment.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.