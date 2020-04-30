UAB going virtual for graduation, incorporating special touches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Graduation will look a lot different for the thousands of students graduating from UAB Friday and Saturday.
At least 2,700 students will be graduating in two virtual ceremonies, but UAB has incorporated some new features to make it just as special. Graduating students were asked to send in 15-second videos of themselves, talking about what they enjoyed most about UAB, or what they’ll miss.
Those videos will be shown during the virtual ceremony, along with messages from campus leaders.
UAB said graduating students will still have the opportunity to walk in a future in-personal ceremony when it’s safe.
“We are so proud of the strength and resilience of our Blazer community," said Pam Benoit, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. "As provost, I have the opportunity to work closely with students, and the student government association, and your faculty mentors. And I see, on a daily basis, the outstanding accomplishments in the classroom, in studios, and clinics, on the stage.”
You can watch the ceremonies on UAB’s Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram TV.
The graduate ceremony, with approximately 1,100 graduating master’s and doctoral students, will be shown on Friday at 6 p.m.
The undergraduate ceremony, with approximately 1,600 students, will be shown on Saturday at 2 p.m.
