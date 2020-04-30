Trak Shak ready to reopen Friday

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Trak Shak will celebrate it’s 25th anniversary next week, and although there won’t be a cookout in front of the store like they normally would, they believe just being able to reopen tomorrow is a celebration in itself.
From stocking the shelves to deep cleaning, Scott Strand says the Trak Shak is ready to reopen.
“We’ve been looking forward to this day to allow people back in. We’re going to follow all the guidelines and all the suggestions by state officials," said Strand.
For the past six weeks, the Trak Shak has relied on curbside orders, but starting Friday, they'll now rely on hand sanitizer and social distancing to make a sale.
“We’ve gotten rid of the benches because you can’t have people sitting on them in close contact, so we got chairs so people can be spaced out more. It’s suggested we wear masks so we are going to do that," Strand added.
The number of customers allowed inside the store will be limited. “We will allow four people inside our Hoover and 280 stores, and eight here in Homewood,” said Strand.
Strand says they will also continue to lean on social media for online sales, catering to those who don’t feel comfortable shopping inside.
“No concerns. I feel like the state of Alabama has done a great job, I think everyone is taking this very seriously so I have no concerns,” said Trak Shak shopper Ryan Graham.
“We’re looking forward to having people come back in and communicate face-to-face, maybe behind a mask, but at least in person," added Strand.
The Trak Shak has adjusted their hours for the meantime and will be open 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday.
