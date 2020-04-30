Some East Alabama facilities set to reopen first week of May with restrictions

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some county and city facilities in East Alabama have announced that they will reopen the first week of May with certain restrictions upon entrance.
In Calhoun Co, the Calhoun Co Administration Building, Courthouse, and other county facilities, with the exception of community centers and parks, will reopen to the public May 4.
The county will impose the following requirements upon entry to these facilities:
- Limit entry to only those individuals conducting business transactions
- Wear facemask or face covering upon entry
- Agree to a temperature check upon entry
- Remain 6’ distance from others at all times
- Adhere to social distancing measures in place
- If you or any of the persons living in your household, or persons you’ve been in contact with are showing or has shown symptoms, DO NOT ENTER County facilities. It is important that you not expose others or our employees.
- Please utilize respiratory etiquette – such as covering coughs and sneezes – practice social distancing
The city of Gadsden has announced they will began the first phase of reopening city facilities beginning Friday May 1. The city will implement the retail framework established by the state of Alabama, limiting occupancy to 50%.
The following Gadsden facilities will be open beginning May 1
- the Coosa Landing Store will open with customer limits, restricted hours, and limited restroom access. All tournaments scheduled for Coosa Landing will operate under strict social distancing and group gathering restrictions.
- Noccalula Falls Campground with strict social distancing, limited hours for the Campground Office, pool area closed, and campsite rentals will be spaced to ensure adequate distancing between sites. Noccalula Falls Park will reopen May 6th. The train will not run and the petting zoo area will be closed. The gift shop will be open with limited hours and access.
- The Local Farmers Market at the 5th Street Market will open May 8th to curbside, drive-through, and online sales.
- Twin Bridges Golf Course will reopen to the public on May 1st. The clubhouse and grill be closed to the public and golfers limited to one per cart and other social distancing restrictions will be enforced by the staff.
The following events in the city of Gadsden have been rescheduled for the following dates:
● Art on the Rocks at the Falls: September 19 & 20
● Bassmaster Opens Series: October 22-24
● Barbarian Challenge: August 22nd
● Coosa Landing Super Bass Tournament: June 20th.
● FLW Fishing Tournament: September 2-4
● Smoke on the Falls Barbecue Festival: September 19
According to the city, "Parks and Recreation staff is still working on rescheduling the Youth Fishing Rodeo and Wheels on the Hill Car Show. The Summer Food Service Program is still planned to open this summer. The Summer Concert Series is still under review.
City Hall, Municipal Court, Library Branches, Museum, Moragne Park and all other City Facilities not listed in our first phase of reopening will continue to be closed to the public. Further announcements and policy changes will be announced when appropriate to ensure the safety of the public and staff."
