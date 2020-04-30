Shopping centers working to reopen in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Malls and shopping centers across the area are preparing to reopen as the new state health order Safer at Home goes into effect Thursday night at 5:00 p.m.
The Riverchase Galleria will remain closed for now. Mayor Frank Brocato says he’s been in contact with mall leaders and they are working to determine the safest way to allow shoppers back inside.
Brocato said, “I’m going to be excited to see our mall open again. That’s a focal point in our city, that’s downtown Hoover so to speak. So I’ve talked to the general manager there. i think they’re anticipating maybe the middle of the week actually cranking back up.”
The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds will be open for business starting Friday. The stores will be ready to follow the guidelines in the order.
We’ve also reached out to the owners of The Summit but haven’t heard back.
