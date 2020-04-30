Police: Missing teenager may be in Walker County

BALDWIN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Summerdale Police officers believe a missing 16-year-old boy may be in Jasper or Parrish.
16-year-old Bradley Cole Blake has been missing since April 8, 2020, when he left the Sheriff’s Boys Ranch without permission in Summerdale, in Baldwin County.
Officers say the people who are helping him are possibly unaware that he is a missing person.
If you have any contact with Blake, please call Summerdale Police Department dispatch at 251-947-4010 or Detective John Gleaton at 251-989-6051.
