That being said, there are some great night sky viewing opportunities coming up in the month of May that are accurate. During the first part of the month, the planet Venus will continue to shine bright, above the western horizon after sunset. We will also have some meteor watching opportunities on the 5th of May, during the annual Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower. This time of year is often great for skywatching as the temperatures are not too cold and the atmosphere above is less hazy.